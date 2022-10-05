Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,219.17.

ADYEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of ADYEY opened at $13.88 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

