Affyn (FYN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.54 Million

Affyn (FYN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Affyn has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Affyn token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Affyn has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $440,984.00 worth of Affyn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Affyn Profile

Affyn’s launch date was January 29th, 2022. Affyn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,226,587 tokens. Affyn’s official Twitter account is @affynofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Affyn’s official website is www.affyn.com. The official message board for Affyn is affynofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Affyn

According to CryptoCompare, “Affyn (FYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Affyn has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Affyn is 0.08637276 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $676,126.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.affyn.com/.”

