Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 5%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.32. 294,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,287,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $656.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3,109.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 397,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385,029 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

