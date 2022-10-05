Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.3 %

ADC opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,063,000 after buying an additional 220,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.