Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.5 %

ABNB opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $96,207,863 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 155,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

