AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 110765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$248.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.99 million. Equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.