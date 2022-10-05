AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 110765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$248.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
