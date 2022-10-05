Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKYA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,152. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,296 shares of company stock valued at $493,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

