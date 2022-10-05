Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115,050.00

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Akropolis Delphi has a market cap of $115,050.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis Delphi coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis Delphi has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akropolis Delphi Profile

Akropolis Delphi launched on September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis. Akropolis Delphi’s official website is delphi.akropolis.io.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis Delphi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis Delphi using one of the exchanges listed above.

