Akt.io (AKTIO) Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Akt.io (AKTIO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Akt.io token can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00006516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akt.io has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Akt.io has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $40,128.00 worth of Akt.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akt.io Profile

Akt.io was first traded on April 13th, 2022. Akt.io’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,410,708 tokens. The Reddit community for Akt.io is https://reddit.com/r/automatacrypto. The official website for Akt.io is www.akt.io. Akt.io’s official Twitter account is @aktioapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akt.io is www.linkedin.com/company/akt-io/mycompany.

Akt.io Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akt.io (AKTIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Akt.io has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Akt.io is 1.28849237 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,928.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.akt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akt.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akt.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akt.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

