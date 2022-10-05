Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 11,140,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,001,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

