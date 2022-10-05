Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €18.10 ($18.46) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($38.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.35.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

