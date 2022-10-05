Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 539,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,090,229 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Altice USA Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

