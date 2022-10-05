Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 539,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,090,229 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,677 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 339,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

