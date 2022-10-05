Alvey Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.95 Million (WALV)

Alvey Chain (WALV) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Alvey Chain has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $2.95 million worth of Alvey Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alvey Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alvey Chain has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

Alvey Chain Profile

Alvey Chain’s launch date was August 13th, 2022. Alvey Chain’s total supply is 160,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Alvey Chain’s official Twitter account is @alveychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alvey Chain is www.alveychain.com.

Alvey Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alvey Chain (WALV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alvey Chain has a current supply of 160,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alvey Chain is 0.08345536 USD and is up 35.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,163,950.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alveychain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alvey Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alvey Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alvey Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

