Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $196.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

