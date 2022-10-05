América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as low as $16.00. América Móvil shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 16,853 shares traded.

América Móvil Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

