América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOVGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as low as $16.00. América Móvil shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 16,853 shares traded.

América Móvil Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

