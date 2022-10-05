American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.00. 1,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

American Bank Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

American Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

