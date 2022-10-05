American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on October 25th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 84.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. 3,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.55. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

