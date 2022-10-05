American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $211.38

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $211.38 and last traded at $214.14, with a volume of 1518704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $483,831,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

