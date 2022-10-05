American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Raised by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,857. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

