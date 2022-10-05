Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $31.16

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $28.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 3,316 shares traded.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

