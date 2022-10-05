Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 5th (ANIOY, APEMY, ARCC, ARKAY, AROW, ATOGF, AXSM, BALL, BCBP, BEPC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 5th:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45).

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96).

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $19.00.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80). Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $33.00.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.70 ($13.98) to €13.00 ($13.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $125.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC to $50.00.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $18.50.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $41.00.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.37) to €14.50 ($14.80).

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $31.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $14.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92).

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 1,161.00 to 1,188.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $29.00.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $21.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $37.00.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($14.02) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86).

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.20 ($2.24). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78).

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $42.00.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $17.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $15.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $24.00.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $15.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $21.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $20.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $23.00.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $24.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $13.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $83.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target cut by Mizuho to $30.00.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $46.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57).

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $72.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $41.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $305.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €44.50 ($45.41) to €38.00 ($38.78). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $12.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$35.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $40.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $84.00.

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €19.50 ($19.90). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $315.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $68.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $19.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $504.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $210.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $62.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley to $102.00.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $12.50.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $51.00.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $12.00.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87).

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €83.00 ($84.69) to €92.00 ($93.88).

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group to $7.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $12.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $134.00.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $24.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $41.00.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77).

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $64.00.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87).

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $150.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $13.50.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $25.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $220.00.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $3.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities to $3.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $57.00.

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 160 to SEK 150. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $15.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $386.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.50 ($21.94). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group to $19.00.

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80).

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $14.00.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45).

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04).

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $53.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $55.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $13.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $13.50.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $9.50.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 815 ($9.85).

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.70 ($8.88).

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €80.00 ($81.63). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 76 to CHF 47. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

