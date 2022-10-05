Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target at $57.71

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.29.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.