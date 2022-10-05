Analysts Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $162.93

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.24.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

