ANIVERSE Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.24 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.09 or 0.99996677 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051206 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004941 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE (CRYPTO:ANV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

