Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. 421,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,465,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

NLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

