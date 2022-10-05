Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.25. 36,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,445,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $953.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

