Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

