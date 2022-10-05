Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 2,620,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.