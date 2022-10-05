Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 859,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Archrock Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.69. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Archrock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Archrock by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.