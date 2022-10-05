Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Hovde Group

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

ARCC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

