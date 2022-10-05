Argus Downgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to Hold

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

