Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Cut to €88.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

