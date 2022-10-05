Arlington Partners LLC Buys 32 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.13. 13,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,276. The firm has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.61.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

