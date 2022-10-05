Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,730. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.