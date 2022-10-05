Arlington Partners LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

BABA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 363,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,510,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

