Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 0.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.96. 25,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,930. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.