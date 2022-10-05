Arlington Partners LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.38. 14,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

