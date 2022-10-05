Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. 203,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

