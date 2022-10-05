Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. 23,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

