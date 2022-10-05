Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 878,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. 56,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,458. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.