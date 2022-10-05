Arlington Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.00. 66,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.51 and a 200 day moving average of $394.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

