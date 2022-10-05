Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

