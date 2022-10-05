ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) were down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 112,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,243,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $576.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.86%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after buying an additional 911,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 333,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

