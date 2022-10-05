Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 268,967 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 453.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,967 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 538.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,745.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDN stock remained flat at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,202. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

