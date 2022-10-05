Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 61,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,891. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

