Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.32. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

