Arrow Financial Corp Has $4 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.97. The company has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.