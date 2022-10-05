Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,690. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

