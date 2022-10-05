Arrow Financial Corp Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 410,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. 248,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

